During the Truth or Consequences City Commission’s July 13 meeting, Mayor Pro-Tem Rolf Hechler raised concerns about the city’s solar (renewable energy) co-generation ordinance (No. 735). He pointed out how revisions would now unfairly compensate citizens who complied with a 90-percent limit on generation capabilities, which was initially placed upon homeowners desiring to install solar energy systems.
Since this measure was introduced, city authorities learned that federal law prohibited the municipality from setting any limit on the size of residential solar arrays. The aforementioned ordinance was initiated in an effort to correct this illegal aspect, as well as to amend other errors and/or inconsistencies in the language.
With Hechler’s concerns expressed, Ordinance 735 was returned to the city’s Public Utility Advisory Board for further review. In gathering for their regular meeting July 18, PUAB members first addressed the ordinance and considered Hechler’s concerns. While sympathetic to the inequity he outlined, board members ultimately found no suitable method to more fairly compensate the limited number of homeowners placed within the situation Hechler outlined. With this acknowledged, the PUAB voted unanimously to return Ordinance No.735 to the city commission with a reaffirmed recommendation to approve as submitted.
•The July 18 PUAB meeting also included an announcement confirming the resignation of water/wastewater department director Jesse Cole, as well as an update on the July 15 failure of both water pumps at the Morgan Street station. The incident ultimately saw one of the two components brought online, allowing basic operations to be maintained.
While pleased with this successful effort, the city manager said staff members were having to keep a close watch on levels in the northern water storage tanks. The Morgan Street station pumps are among several aspects of the city’s water system that are now in line for upgrades. PUAB members were told that this project is presently moving through required steps, and that city authorities are making every effort to maintain regular operations until the major improvements can be realized.
