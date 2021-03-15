Among agenda items addressed by the Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) Public Utility Advisory Board (PUAB) during their March 15 regular meeting, was consideration of whether or not to revise the city’s established solar generation limit of 90-percent. This limit was enacted by city leaders as a safeguard for the municipal utility, to prevent the installation of systems that might produce more electricity than is necessary for the address in question.
After significant discussion that unveiled a number of other issues concerning the implementation and enforcement of city regulations, board members voted three to two in favor of a motion to retain the present 90-percent generation limit.
•The evening’s utility board session further included discussion regarding a potential exemption from monthly solid waste fees for seasonal residents, the introduction of board requests for information to be included on future quarterly department reports, as well as discussion about possibly changing the meeting time for the board’s regular monthly sessions.
