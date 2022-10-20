In gathering for their regular monthly meeting Monday, October 17, members of the Truth or Consequences Public Utility Advisory Board tended to a sole action item, which involved a string of code revisions pertaining to automatic annual rate increases established for the city’s utility services.
Board chairman George Szigeti took the lead in reviewing the established regulations and provided the board with a variety of recommended changes. In detailing the proposed revisions, Szigeti noted how his initial efforts were aimed at compiling statements now found in various sections into a single more comprehensive statement at the beginning of the utility rates section. In addition to this summation, Szigeti recommended the reordering and re-numbering of several pages to maintain cohesiveness and to better clarify the regulations.
Among the proposed revisions was inclusion of a statement assuring the established automatic rate increases would be reviewed every three years by the PUAB. In this regard, Szigeti said beginning three years after the city commission’s anticipated approval of the proposed revisions, regulations would require utility department managers to meet with the PUAB in April, in order to provide pre-budget justification for the continuation of the established rate increase. He pointed out how this three year review would also allow department directors to potentially recommend an increase or decrease of the annual rate adjustment, or to possibly request a three-year pause in the annual adjustment(s).
Szigeti also noted that the proposed code revisions would seek the removal of a “pass through” charge now appearing on utility bills. He explained how this fee was implemented to offset energy cost fluctuation and suggested the annual rate adjustments would effectively address this concern.
After a brief discussion, board members joined in unanimously approving a motion to forward the recommended revisions to city attorney Jay Rubin for a legal review, and then onward to the city commission for consideration.
The board chairman relayed plans to continue with a series of similar code revision efforts, with the aim of better consolidating and clarifying regulations pertaining to the city’s utilities.
QUARTERLY DEPARTMENT REPORTS
As previously requested, PUAB members were provided with quarterly reports from the city’s utility departments. The afternoon’s session included updates from the electric division, water and wastewater departments and the city’s utility office.
•During his report, electric department director Bo Easley provided board members with figures detailing power purchased by the city over the month’s of July, August and September. He also confirmed the connection of 89 customer solar generation systems and said seven additional customer solar connections were pending completion. Easley further reported the successful completion of a contracted power pole replacement project and detailed the electric department’s role and status with a number of other ongoing projects throughout the community.
•Utility Office Manager Sonya Renfro began her update by noting the city presently had 3,837 active utility customers, and said her records showed 70 customers with active solar generation systems. In sharing summaries of current delinquent accounts and red tag procedures, Renfro relayed her staff efforts to work with customers through difficulties and said the figures had shown improvement over the quarter.
The utility office manager also reported the recent introduction of smart phone meter reading capabilities for water meters. She outlined some of the improved data management and services this now provides both the city and customers. Renfro told the PUAB one positive aspect of the smart phone system’s processes would effectively flag any unusually high use reading and “ping” staff members to take a picture of the meter/reading. She said this photo could then be e-mailed to the customer to alert them to the potential issue.
The utility office manager further noted that officials with Tyler Technologies were still in the process of working on the integration of net-metering capabilities and said her office was presently looking to fill one meter reading position. When board members questioned if the now sole meter reader on staff was accumulating overtime hours, Renfro indicated her budget would not allow for such practices, and said the utility office staff members were assisting by filling in when it was possible.
•Water/Wastewater Department Manager Pete English offered the PUAB a short update on a recent issue at the wastewater plant. While noting he was happy to report that recent tests showed no e-coli violations, a violation pertaining to low dissolved oxygen levels was incurred.
Board members raised questions about the violation and English outlined how a variety of factors were involved, but said the main issue centered on the management of solids within the system. While taking steps to address this concern, he relayed how one aspect of the necessary repairs would place staff members above the solid waste and English stressed how this effort would first require the acquisition of proper safety harnesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.