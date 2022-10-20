Pete English & PUAB 3 col w-story.tif

In gathering for their regular monthly meeting Monday, October 17, members of the Truth or Consequences Public Utility Advisory Board tended to a sole action item, which involved a string of code revisions pertaining to automatic annual rate increases established for the city’s utility services. 

Board chairman George Szigeti took the lead in reviewing the established regulations and provided the board with a variety of recommended changes. In detailing the proposed revisions, Szigeti noted how his initial efforts were aimed at compiling statements now found in various sections into a single more comprehensive statement at the beginning of the utility rates section. In addition to this summation, Szigeti recommended the reordering and re-numbering of several pages to maintain cohesiveness and to better clarify the regulations. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.