The Truth or Consequences Public Utility Advisory Board assembled for a special meeting Monday evening, February 3. The evening’s session focused on discussion concerning the city’s solar energy ordinance (No. 664), as well as an initial review of details pertaining to a proposed ordinance revision and water rate increase (No. 712).
In examining the solar energy ordinance, community resident Ariel Dougherty outlined her concerns, which primarily questioned the current 90-percent limit on solar energy generation. Sharing a personal intent to move away from fossil fuel use, Dougherty encouraged the board to consider aiding residents, who might likewise want to move away from dependence on the electrical grid and embrace alternative energy sources.
Furthering her thoughts, Dougherty provided members with suggested revisions for the solar energy ordinance, which would accommodate such efforts by utility customers.
While acknowledging her concerns and the potential usefulness of some recommendations offered, the utility board remained united in support of the current 90-percent generation limit. No action was taken regarding the ordinance, as members agreed to table further consideration until their next regular meeting, presently set for Tuesday, February 18.
•Board members also postponed consideration of the water rate ordinance revision, acknowledging a series of special town hall meetings focusing on this issue are scheduled for the coming days.
These town hall gatherings will be held in the commission’s chambers beginning this Wednesday, February 5 at 6 p.m. Subsequent meetings will be held Wednesday, February 12 at Noon and again on Wednesday, February 19 at 3 p.m.
The first two town hall sessions will respectively include representatives from Wilson & Company, Inc. and the Rural Community Assistance Corporation. The third gathering will included both representatives, as well as city staff members.
City manager Morris Madrid said the town hall meetings would be conducted in an informal manner, allowing for open questioning and discussion. He encouraged anyone interested in learning more about the proposed rate increase and issues relating to the city’s water infrastructure to attend one or all of the upcoming town hall meetings.
