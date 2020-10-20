Members of the Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) Public Utility Advisory Board (PUAB) gathered for a regular meeting Monday evening, October 19. With no action items on the agenda, the board devoted their attention to a presentation regarding costs associated with the city’s solar farm, as well as to a detailed status report on municipal improvement projects now in the works, or in planning.
•Former PUAB chairman George Szigeti led members through an examination of costs relating to the city’s solar energy farm. Among other details he showed how over the present 30-year management agreement, the city’s per-Kilowatt Hour costs averaged out at or near current charges the city pays to Sierra Electric Cooperative for electricity. The summary also highlighted how the city would continue to realize significant power production and potential savings after the present contract expires.
•Grants/Projects Coordinator Traci Alvarez provided the PUAB with a detailed summary of municipal projects that are presently funded, as well as those with funding efforts underway and on deck for the coming months.
Among several initiatives discussed during the PUAB session was a current effort to bring about water line improvements to the downtown area, along with other necessary upgrades. This project is presently on target to begin contractor bidding in the spring, with construction planned for later in 2021 and ultimate completion in early 2022.
