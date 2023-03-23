JPG-PUAB Board-2-3 col w-story.tiff

NEW RATE STUDY - Members of the Truth or Consequences Public Utility Advisory Board joined in unanimous support of a motion recommending a new water rate study to the city commission Monday, March 20. The evening’s regular session focused on this consideration, which was urged by city manager Bruce Swingle as a necessary step toward acquiring the funding needed to address critical city-wide water system leaks and failures. At center of the board’s discussion was the inclusion of future water infrastructure maintenance and/or development, which the city manager stressed was not adequately taken into account in the previous water rate assessment. 

In attending to their regular meeting agenda’s sole action item Monday, March 20, the Truth or Consequences Public Utility Advisory Board first discussed their thoughts pertaining to a potential water rate increase, before later joining in unanimous support of a motion recommending the city commission take the necessary steps to contract a new comprehensive rate study. 

City manager Bruce Swingle’s requested the action in an effort to further the critical renovations necessary to offset an ongoing loss of water, which he said presently amounted to approximately 200,000 gallons per year. 

