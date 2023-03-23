In attending to their regular meeting agenda’s sole action item Monday, March 20, the Truth or Consequences Public Utility Advisory Board first discussed their thoughts pertaining to a potential water rate increase, before later joining in unanimous support of a motion recommending the city commission take the necessary steps to contract a new comprehensive rate study.
City manager Bruce Swingle’s requested the action in an effort to further the critical renovations necessary to offset an ongoing loss of water, which he said presently amounted to approximately 200,000 gallons per year.
In outlining the need for a renewed water rate study, Swingle first relayed how recent efforts to secure $20 million, deemed necessary to correct critical failures along approximately 31,000 linear feet of primary water service lines, failed to gain support from state leaders. The sections of the city identified in this request were noted to be along Veater Street and several connecting streets in that area, as well as along numerous residential streets east of Date Street between Third and Ninth Avenues.
While disappointing, the city manager suggested further efforts to gain the necessary financial support would greatly benefit from a more accurate rate assessment. He pointed out how the most recent water rate study, conducted approximately five years ago, did not take infrastructure upkeep fully into account and also did not have access to a plethora of information gained about the city’s water infrastructure gained over subsequent years.
Assistant city manager Traci Alvarez told board members that any proposed adjustment of the water rates would require a new study. To be implemented, she said the proposed rate must meet or exceed margins already established to address water system funding obligations. Alvarez suggested such a study would be beyond in-house capabilities and supported Swingle’s call to contract an outside firm for this purpose.
While stating he was not looking for water rates to cover all costs for future system improvements, the city manager reemphasized how the previous rate study did not adequately provide for this need, leaving the water department with little revenue to direct proper attention toward recognized issues.
Although board members ultimately supported the city manager’s request and endorsed a recommendation to seek a new independent rate study, they highlighted a number of key points in the session’s preliminary discussion.
After turning to the water rate issue, chairman George Szigeti pointed out how the current water rates are actually higher than the figures cited by city manager Swingle during the board’s February session. He said this placed the city closer to the state average than the city manager’s initial assessment, but at the same time acknowledged that a clearer perspective would likely be beneficial.
While confirming the base water use rate is presently $17.83, not $15.50 as cited by Swingle, utility department manager Sonya Renfro relayed how the city still charges the same rate for residential and commercial accounts. Aside from the prominent water loss issues and other system needs, she suggested rate revisions would still be warranted to better address actual water usage by commercial establishments. Board member went on to discuss ideas regarding potential rate accommodations for small businesses.
Another point was raised by vice-chair Jeff Dornbusch, when he noted the city was reportedly poised to move forward with the installation of new water meters. Swingle confirmed the receipt of approximately $750,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding for this purpose, and said the revenue would allow for the installation of between 700-to-900 new meters. Dornbusch recalled out how city leaders were told the installation of these more efficient meters could alone deliver an approximate 5-to-6 percent increase in revenue. In this regard, he suggested the city might desire to move forward with the planned water meter project and better gauge this improvement before taking steps to address the overall service rate.
