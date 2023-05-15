IMG_8802.JPG
JSH2398

The Truth or Consequences Public Utility Advisory Board reviewed initial examinations of city codes pertaining to the municipality’s water, wastewater, electric and solid waste departments during the board’s May 15 regular meeting. 

In discussion, vice-chair Jeff Dornbusch relayed how he found the city’s hot water well regulations to be quite extensive and difficult to comprehend. After chairman George Szigeti said he would personally examine the regulations in question, board members agreed to more closely review the associated city codes during their next meeting in June. 

