The Truth or Consequences Public Utility Advisory Board reviewed initial examinations of city codes pertaining to the municipality’s water, wastewater, electric and solid waste departments during the board’s May 15 regular meeting.
In discussion, vice-chair Jeff Dornbusch relayed how he found the city’s hot water well regulations to be quite extensive and difficult to comprehend. After chairman George Szigeti said he would personally examine the regulations in question, board members agreed to more closely review the associated city codes during their next meeting in June.
•The Monday afternoon session also included a request by the chairman for an update on the proposed sale of the city’s electric utility. In response to this request, outgoing city manager Bruce Swingle, who was attending his final meeting with the board, said he was expecting a formal report to be forthcoming later this year. He told board members that the final phases of a contracted study into the proposed sale were still ongoing and suggested the completed study would provide a clearer view of the initiative’s feasibility.
•The PUAB further endorsed term renewal applications for board members Gil Avelar and Don Armijo. Both term renewal applications will now be forwarded to the city commission for final consideration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.