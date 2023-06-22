New Mexico Trinity Prep has achieved a monumental milestone by earning Middle States accreditation for its online education programs, elevating the school's status as a premier institution of academic excellence.
This recognition affirms our unwavering commitment to providing quality education to students in New Mexico and beyond, inspiring them to reach their full potential.
Middle States accreditation is a rigorous process that evaluates educational institutions on their academic programs, governance and administration, financial stability, and other key factors. Earning this prestigious recognition highlights New Mexico Trinity Prep's dedication to meeting the highest standards of academic excellence, providing students with a top-tier education, and preparing them to thrive in any future endeavor.
We are also thrilled to announce that graduates of New Mexico Trinity Prep who reside in New Mexico are eligible to attend college for free through the New Mexico Opportunity Scholarship program. This remarkable opportunity is available to all students who graduate from our school, empowering them to pursue their academic dreams and achieve greatness without the burden of financial constraints.
"At New Mexico Trinity Prep, we are passionate about providing our students with an extraordinary education and a clear pathway to success," said Dr. Joseph Gallegos co-founder at New Mexico Trinity Prep. "Our Middle States accreditation is a testament to our unwavering commitment to our students, and we are honored to receive this recognition.”
