New Mexico Trinity Prep has achieved a monumental milestone by earning Middle States accreditation for its online education programs, elevating the school's status as a premier institution of academic excellence.

This recognition affirms our unwavering commitment to providing quality education to students in New Mexico and beyond, inspiring them to reach their full potential.

