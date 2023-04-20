IMG_7365.JPG-Holguin & Board 2-3 col w-story.JPG

Wilson & Company engineer Alfredo Holguin, left, answered questions about the status and current timeline projections for the Williamsburg wastewater renovation project for the Village’s board of trustees Thursday, April 13. Board members were told the design phase of this much-anticipated upgrade is nearing completion and that final approval of the project would likely come before the board by late summer. With contractor bidding to follow, Holguin said he now expects that construction could begin in early 2024. Thursday’s regular meeting also included a vote to table the proposed Turtleback Trail Network Plan, news of added funding support from state authorities, as well as an executive session pertaining to real property along Veater Street and Riverside Drive.  

