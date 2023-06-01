Although the Memorial Day weekend holiday found most area residents and community visitors focusing on recreational activities at area lakes and other popular summertime destinations, a large contingent of healthy minded shoppers took at least a little time out to peruse the many bountiful offerings at the Sierra County Farmers Market Saturday morning, May 27. From early June through October, local farmers, and vendors gather at Truth or Consequences Ralph Edwards Park from 8:30 to 11:30 am to share a wide variety of produce and specialty items prized by wise consumers. The Farmers Market also offers a winter schedule, which welcomes patrons every third Saturday in November and December, and then continues every other weekend from January through May. Further information about the Sierra County Farmers Market is available through the organizations Facebook page, by phone at 575-297-7844, or by email queries sent to sierracountyfarmersmarket5@gmail.com.

