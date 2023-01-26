The New Mexico Produce Safety Alliance (PSA) team is offering the Internet Web sessions (via Zoom) of the Remote Grower Training in January, February and March. The dates of the courses are: January 24 and 25; February 14 and 15 (note date change from previous emails); and March 28 and 29. If you would like to participate please register at https://preparedness.nmsu.edu/safety/psagrower.html for the specific class. The classes run from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. both days.
The cost is $45 for New Mexico residents and $95 for non-residents residing in the United States. This includes manual plus shipping as well as the PSA certificate. New Mexico Department of Agriculture (NMDA) will be covering the cost of the manual for NM residents.
The manual will be mailed directly to you prior to the video training via US mail unless otherwise specified. Please provide the address you currently receive US mail at. The manual must arrive prior to class start date.
Class attendance via video and audio at the training for the entire 8-hour course is mandatory (divergences must be pre-approved). Sharing of computer cameras is allowed, as long as individual devices are available for test taking. Non-interactive attendance will result in no course credit, no certificate and no refund.
Manuals must be present and in view during the course. Should the manual not reach attendee in time prior to class start, the attendee will be rescheduled for another course. These courses are not intended for FDA employees.
Registration closes for the January Class: January 13 at 5 p.m.
February Class: February 3 at 5 p.m. Note date change from previous emails
March Class: March 17 at 5 p.m.
Deadline scheduled to allow for postal delivery of manuals. Receiving hardcopy manual is mandatory to take the course and to receive your certificate. Space is limited so register today.
The link and password will be provided following registration. You will need internet access, video camera and microphone for the web session, if you have questions don’t hesitate to contact us, Janet Witte jswitte@nmsu.edu; Emily Russell erussell@nmda.nmsu.edu; Robert Silver rsilver@nmsu.edu.
A practice session will be provided prior to the training and attendance is strongly encouraged and highly recommended to test connectivity. Once connected, these last only a few minutes and save difficulties at class start. For details of the zoom requirements and instructions: https://producesafetyalliance.cornell.edu/training/zoom/
