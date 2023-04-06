logo.png

The New Mexico Produce Safety Alliance (PSA) team is pleased to offer the Internet Web sessions (via Zoom) of the Remote Grower Training in April, May and June. The dates are April 25 and 26; May 30 and 31; and June 27 and 28. If you would like to participate, register at https://preparedness.nmsu.edu/safety/psagrower.html for the specific class. The classes run from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., both days.

The cost is $45 for New Mexico residents and $90 for non-residents residing in the United States. This includes manual plus shipping as well as the PSA certificate. New Mexico Department of Agriculture (NMDA) will be covering the cost of the manual for NM residents.

