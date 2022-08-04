In the early morning hours of Aug. 3, TCPD Sgt. Blomquist conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by Ruben Garcia, 29, of Truth or Consequences. The stop was in the 900 block of Foch St.
Sgt. Blomquist learned that the man had an outstanding District Court bench warrant for failure to comply with probation conditions on the original felony charges of possession of a controlled substance.
