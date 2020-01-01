Calvary Christian School presented a Christmas concert Friday, December 13 that debuted its first band class of fifth and sixth graders. The new band is under the direction of Rev. John Price, retired band teacher from Truth or Consequences, and the current priest at Holy Trinity Anglican Church on Alabama St. in Silver City. Price offered to begin a music program at Calvary to broaden the school’s curriculum, starting teaching instrumental music to students as young as fourth grade.
