Truth or Consequences Municipal School District (TCMSD) is pleased to announce and welcome Brandy Williams as the Principal in Arrey. Ms. Williams is a devoted, passionate individual with a true love for children and education. Ms. Williams comes to TCMSD with over 24 years od educational experience. She has been a first grade, third grade and fifth grade educator for the Las Cruces Public School District and the Canutillo Independent School District. She has served as an Instructional Specialist for LCPS, supporting and coaching teachers with their professional development needs in the classroom. Ms. Williams is a certified mentor teacher for first year educators and was a part-time instructor in the education department at New Mexico State University - Dona Ana Community College for six years. Ms. Williams is a licensed New Mexico administrator, has a master’s degree in Curriculum & Instruction, and a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education with endorsements in TESOL, Language Arts and Social Studies. She is a trusted educational leader who is loved and respected by her colleagues, her students, and their families. She is excited to work with, collaborate with, and support her new Arrey School family. Ms. Williams is a proud graduate of the class of 1994 of Hot Springs High School. She is newly married to her high school sweetheart, with whom she enjoys spending time traveling and exploring the outdoors. She is so excited to come back home and embrace this new educational adventure at TCMSd.
On behalf of the TCMSD team, we welcome Ms. Williams to the Administrative Team.
