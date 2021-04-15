The Gila National Forest, Wilderness Ranger District is planning to conduct a prescribed burn on approximately 2,700 acres the week of April 12. The burn will take place in Lincoln Canyon, north of NM Hwy 35 and west of Forest Road 150 (North Star Road).
Smoke will most likely be visible from the communities of Gila Hot Springs, Lake Roberts, Upper Mimbres and the Mimbres Valley and will impact NM Hwy 35. Smoke will be visible in Sierra County.
The Forest Service uses prescribed fires as a management tool to remove excessive ground debris to help reduce the size and severity of wildfires and improve plant and animal habitats.
For additional information contact the Wilderness Ranger District 575-536-2250 or visit www.fs.usda.gov/gila.
