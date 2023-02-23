tnc_29367552_1640x1230.jpg

During the week of Feb. 27 through March 3, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), in conjunction with Holloman Air Force Base are planning a prescribed burn in Socorro County.

Personnel will concentrate their efforts on burning the Red Rio Bombing Range, located on White Sands Missile Range and approximately 18 miles west of Carrizozo. An anticipated 300 acres of grassland will be targeted for hand-ignition. Smoke from the fire may be visible from Highways 380 and 54.

