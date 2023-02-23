During the week of Feb. 27 through March 3, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), in conjunction with Holloman Air Force Base are planning a prescribed burn in Socorro County.
Personnel will concentrate their efforts on burning the Red Rio Bombing Range, located on White Sands Missile Range and approximately 18 miles west of Carrizozo. An anticipated 300 acres of grassland will be targeted for hand-ignition. Smoke from the fire may be visible from Highways 380 and 54.
Weather permitting the prescribed burning will be conducted in one day. Depending on weather conditions, smoke may be visible during and possibly days after the burn is conducted.
In total, 15 to 20 BLM firefighters and personnel will monitor the fire. The prescribed burn is being conducted to reduce the risk of wildfire spreading to public lands from the bombing range.
Coordination has and will continue with the Range Control Safety Officer, Environmental Liaison, interagency partners, county officials and BLM specialists. In addition, and prior to and during all prescribed fires, fire managers coordinate with the New Mexico Environment Department and follow air quality regulations. Smoke sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems are encouraged to check out the following site: https://nmfireinfo.com/smoke-management.
For additional information about the prescribed burn, contact BLM Las Cruces District Fuels Specialist Ricky Cox at 575-525-4467 or BLM Las Cruces District Fire Management Officer Mark Bernal at 575-525-4305. Follow NMFireInfo.com, on @nmfireinfo, or facebook.com/nmfireinfo for more information.
