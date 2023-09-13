PreReal.jpg

Sierra County, NM – September 12, 2023 – Sierra County's landscape is poised for an exciting transformation as PreReal™ Investments proudly announces its acquisition of both the prestigious Sierra Del Rio Golf Course and the Turtleback Tap House and Grill. This strategic move signifies PreReal™ Investments' unwavering commitment to community enrichment and revitalization.

PreReal™ Investments' commitment extends far beyond its newly hired team members. The company is dedicated to the rejuvenation of Sierra Del Rio’s key components, starting with the restoration of the bridges and grounds. In addition, PreReal™ Investments is introducing enhancements to the clubhouse, including renovated restroom facilities, a brand-new dining deck with a protective roof, newly installed window walls, and new bar designed to honor beloved local figure, Guy Wimberly.

