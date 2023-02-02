Jazz music, swing dancing, and a buffet dinner are the ingredients included in a special pre-Valentine’s Day evening planned for Feb. 10 at the Macey Center at New Mexico Tech in Socorro. The Albuquerque Jazz Orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m., preceded by a free swing dance workshop in the upper lobby of Macey Center conducted by the NM Tech Ballroom Dance Club from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. A Sweetheart Soiree dinner buffet with cash bar will be available prior to the show at 6 p.m.
Tickets for the Albuquerque Jazz Orchestra performance are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors age 65 and older, $5 for youth age 17 and younger, and free for NM Tech students, and are available online at nmt.edu/pas. Tickets for the Sweetheart Soiree dinner buffet, which will feature lemon and rosemary roasted chicken (bone-in) with garlic jus, mixed green salad, rolls, scalloped potatoes au gratin, roasted broccoli with cherry tomatoes, and cheesecake with strawberry sauce, are $20 for the general public and $10 for NMT students. Tickets for each event are sold separately.
