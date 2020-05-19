It's time to start registering your kids for Kindergarten! All the information you need to know is listed below.
When?
May 26th & 27th, 2020
9:00am-1:00pm
Where?
801 Smith Ave. T or C, NM 87901
Drive up - Call 575-894-8372 - We will bring you a packet
- Call when your finished
You will need students:
Birth Certificate
Social Security Card
Current Shot Records
** It will be much quicker if you bring a copy of each for our files to keep.
