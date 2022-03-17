A free workshop presented by the Legal Resources for the Elderly Program will be held at 11 a.m. on March 28, via video and teleconference.
This webinar will cover information regarding Powers of Attorney, including the Financial Power of Attorney and Advance Health Care Directive. This webinar will discuss things to consider when picking an agent, what powers to grant an agent, how to revoke a Power of Attorney document and the possible consequences of not having one place in a time of need.
To register, people can call 505-797-6005 and we will send them the registration link, or they can register directly in advance by clicking on the registration link below and entering their first and last name and email address:
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.