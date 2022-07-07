LREP has two free workshops planned for the month of July. The first one is on July 19 at 11 a.m. MST, and the second webinar is on July 26 at 11 a.m. MST. Both will be available via video and teleconference.
The July 19 presentation will cover the following topics: Powers of Attorney, Advance Health Care Directives, Probates, Non-Probate Transfers (including Transfer on Death Deeds) and Institutional Medicaid.
The July 26 webinar will cover information regarding debt problems, including what happens if a person can’t pay their debts, what actions debt collectors can take and what actions a person may take if they are sued for a debt they owe.
To register for either webinar, people can call 505-797-6005 and provide their first and last name and email address, or they can register directly by clicking the registration links below and entering their first and last name and email address:
After registering for either webinar, you will receive a confirmation email.
