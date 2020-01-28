In addition to attending to a series of standard annual business items during their January 28 regular meeting, Sierra County Commissioners’ first session of 2020 included the receipt of an approximate $597,000 Justice Department grant to support local opioid abuse programming. Board members noted that this funding will offer significant aid for the ongoing development of local behavioral programs and services. Commissioners further acknowledged the pending receipt of more than $290,000 in reimbursements for another supporting grant received late last year.
•In response to the county’s receipt of the state’s annual Risk Awareness Program (RAP) and a continuing six-year trend in improving workers compensation claims percentages, Sierra County was awarded a special check for $7,000 from the New Mexico Association of Counties. County manager Bruce Swingle presented the unexpected boon to the board, while offering heartfelt praise for the efforts of county safety committee members in achieving consistent improvements.
•Commissioners were told the long awaited installation of new communication equipment on “Red Hill” is now complete and operational. Emergency Services Administrator Paul Tooley said the new equipment has greatly improved emergency communications in the Winston/Chloride and Poverty Creek communities.
•Among other standard business items addressed was the annual election of board officers. With unanimous support, board members affirmed the reelection of commissioner James Paxon to again serve as chairman for 2020, as well as for commissioner Travis Day to continue serving as the board’s vice-chair.
