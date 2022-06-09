Although the June 6 regular meeting of Truth or Consequences’ Parks and Recreation Advisory Board included no new action items, the evening’s agenda did include significant discussion concerning the municipal swimming pool’s schedule, a detailed presentation regarding the Turtleback Mountain Trails Network project, along with regular department reports.
ENHANCING POOL USE
After securing participation from swimming pool manager Ashley Galicia by phone, community services director OJ Hechler relayed how a comparison of revenue intake recording for the month of May 2021, revealed a near $1,600 drop this year. While acknowledging area school students were dismissed for most of the month last year, and were only now poised for summer vacation this year, Hechler said he, Ashley and pool staff members were nonetheless looking for ways to improve the facility’s schedule. Balancing a staff of five lifeguards, Hechler and Galicia engaged board members in discussing ways the schedule might be revised to increase patron numbers, while also attending to lap swimmers, water aerobics classes, the Tiger Sharks swim team and other present obligations.
Although hopeful that the pending summer recess will boost pool use in the coming weeks, the board asked questions and exchanged a number of ideas. The potential of utilizing split-shifts for the lifeguard staff, adding on Sunday open swims and making open swims more accessible for working families were all discussed. In response to a query about the loss of the facility’s former Kiddie pool, parks and recreation department manager Sean Barnes suggested the existing area might be utilized for a “splash zone.” He indicated the former kiddie pool area was in line for future renovation and suggested the integration of such a space might be an affordable option in the future.
While no formal decisions regarding the swimming pool schedule were made, Hechler said he and Galicia would be considering changes and may begin introducing revisions in the coming weeks. In this regard, Hechler said any schedule changes would be announced in advance and at the same time, stressed that he, Ashley and her staff would remain open for suggestions and/or ideas about how to better coordinate the pool’s schedule with the community’s desires and/or needs.
Anyone that may want to share constructive thoughts about how the swimming pool might realize improved income through scheduling and/or service revisions is encouraged to contact swimming pool manager Ashley Galicia through the facility, 775 Daniels Street, or by phone at 575-894-6151. Comments and ideas may also be shared with community services director Hechler by phone at 575-740-6716.
TRAILS PROJECT
Setting aside her municipal post as a member of the city commission, to speak as a long time representative of the non-profit Jornada Resources Conservation and Development group, Merry Jo Fahl provided board members with an historical review and status update regarding the community-based Turtleback Mountain Trails Network project. Initiated over three years ago by T-or-C Brewing Company owner John Masterson and others engaged in a local discussion about the benefits of creating access to natural areas across the Rio Grande, Fahl explained how the project grew to include participation from a wide range of community members and area officials. Noting a National Park Service program centered on assisting communities with such projects subsequently provided the initiative with funding to secure development of a comprehensive plan, Fahl went on to share how this effort is nearing conclusion and would soon be ready for official consideration.
Throughout the presentation, Fahl stressed how this project is wholly community-based and does not seek to place any financial burden, nor long term obligations upon any of the area’s municipalities. In the coming weeks, she said further efforts would be made to post information about the project throughout the community and to solicit any further concerns, ideas and or suggestions from citizens.
Once ready for official review, Fahl said the comprehensive plan would be brought before the T-or-C City Commission, Williamsburg Board of Trustees and other municipal leaders for endorsement. If supported by local leaders, she told the board that the project would then begin seeking available grants, which could provide revenue for both development and long-range maintenance.
OTHER ITEMS/REPORTS
•Assistant city manager Traci Alvarez attended the evening’s session and encouraged board members to include discussion about potentially changing the group’s regular meeting schedule on their upcoming July regular meeting agenda. She relayed how in an effort to reduce costs, the administration has been encouraging advisory boards to schedule their regular meetings for a time that better coordinates with staff members’ regular shifts. Alvarez pointed out how staff members are frequently called upon to attend and/or facilitate advisory board meetings and often must put in overtime hours to accommodate such assignments.
•During his regular report, parks and recreation department manager Barnes noted the recent completion of the Little League regular season, as well as the ongoing major league practices for the upcoming regional tournament. He also told board members the recently renewed adult softball league now includes five teams and that thus far, the league has been operating appropriately and meeting all established requirements.
•Barnes acknowledged the recent registration for youngsters participating in this summer’s Soccer program and said the teams were presently scheduled to begin playing on all of the Louis Armijo Sports Complex’s ballfields at yet-to-be-determined date in mid-July. He said league organizers were still finalizing the number of teams and indicated they would likely soon be ready to announce this summer’s schedule.
