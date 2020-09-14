A project, which would see Truth or Consequences’ (T-or-C) municipal pool renovated into a new family oriented facility, and develop a new swimming pool complex tied to neighboring community assets topped discussion at the city’s parks and recreation advisory board’s September 14 regular meeting.
Proposed by board member Ingo Hoeppner, this project would seek to integrate the present pool facility and its adjacent park, with the nearby Healing Waters Trail, Rotary Park to create a combined recreational asset for the city.
Encouraged by discussion, board members agreed to schedule a special workshop to discuss Hoeppner’s suggestions and gain initial public input regarding his ideas. It was noted that a plan could then be introduced to the city commission and perhaps then developed into an achievable project for city leaders to consider.
•A drop in volunteers aiding with the city’s Carole Wheeler Dog Park has encouraged the advisory board to begin seeking assistance from the city’s youth and community organizations. Members said they would be contacting various civic groups and organizations and would return to discussion of securing a stable volunteer maintenance force at their next regular meeting in October.
•Contractors are set to begin installing the new Ralph Edwards Park irrigation system within the coming days. If all goes as planned, park and recreation department manager OJ Hechler said sod would be installed in early October.
•Board members joined Hechler in praising the efforts of department foreman Ryan Lawler and a crew of seven dedicated volunteers, who recently completed restoration of the city’s Healing Waters Trail. The trail was damaged by recent flood waters and thanks to this small crew, is now once again safe for hikers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.