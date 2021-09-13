As anticipated earlier this summer, Truth or Consequences’ JA Hodges Municipal Swimming Pool will be closing for the latter weeks of September for major repairs. During his report at the regular meeting of the city’s parks and recreation advisory board Monday evening, September 13, swimming pool manager Kyle Blacklock confirmed that the facility would be closed after completion of the pool’s regular swim schedule this Saturday, September 18, to prepare for the improvement project.
Board members were told that current plans would keep the swimming pool closed through an estimated end-of-the month completion date. Once the pool is repaired, Blacklock said the facility would reopen and would move toward implementation of the winter “polar bear” swim schedule.
•Parks and recreation department manager Ryan Lawler and advisory board agreed to hold a special public workshop to discuss plans for a new gazebo/shade structure for Ralph Edwards Park. Members indicated they would like to hold the workshop in conjunction with the board’s regular meeting in early October. Further announcements about this public meeting and workshop discussion will be forthcoming.
•Other issues discussed during the September 13 session included the potential development of additional parking for the Louis Armijo Sports Complex, plans to prepare the city’s rodeo arena for next month’s county fair, and efforts to better alert patrons to pending maintenance at the Carole Wheeler Dog Park.
