The Truth or Consequences Police Department (TCPD) arrested several people for various offenses throughout the past week.
Officers conducted a traffic stop Friday, April 8, at about 7 p.m., on a vehicle being driven by Daniel Wolfe, age 30, of Truth or Consequences. Officers learned that Mr. Wolfe was driving a motor vehicle without an interlock device, which is a requirement under his driving privileges.
Mr. Wolfe was arrested and charged with driving on a revoked license.
TCPD officers responded to a domestic disturbance call Saturday, April 9, just after 8 p.m. in the 800 block of Morgan St. Though the officer’s investigation, they learned Luis Angelo Palacios, age 24, of T-or-C struck his father in the face. Mr. Palacios was arrested for a single count of battery against a household member.
On that same day, officers also arrested Danielle Wright, age 43, of T-or-C on an outstanding bench warrant for failure to comply with conditions of release on the original charges of shoplifting under $250.
On Sunday, April 10, just after 1 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a stop sign violation. Officers then made contact with the male driver, Abraham Andres Nunez, age 24, of T-or-C.
During the encounter with Nunez, officers observed the man was showing signs of impairment. Nunez admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages prior to driving. While outside of the vehicle, Nunez told officers, “I’m sorry, I’m drunk.”
Nunez did not perform satisfactorily during the administration of the standardized field sobriety tests. Officers placed the man under arrest for driving while under the influence. Nunez later agreed to submit to two breath samples; the results were .17/.17, – more than twice the legal limit.
Nunez was charged with aggravated driving while under the influence, as well as two other traffic violations.
TCPD officers arrested Ruben Hernandez-Olivas, age 25, of Hatch on Monday, April 11, for outstanding bench warrants out of Doña Ana County, NM, after a concerned resident called him in for suspicious activity at Ralph Edwards Park. Hernandez-Olivas had four outstanding bench warrants for various violations, including possession of a controlled substance, battery against a household member, criminal trespassing, and drug paraphernalia.
Afterward, on the same day, officers arrested Devon Breeding, age 29, of T-or-C on two outstanding bench warrants from the Sierra County Magistrate Court. The two bench warrants involved Breeding failing to comply with court ordered conditions of release on the original charges of disorderly conduct and distribution of a controlled substance.
All of the above individuals were booked into the Sierra County Detention Center on their respective charges.
For further information contact Chief Victor Rodriguez at (575) 894-1204.
