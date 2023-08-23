Chalk Ouline.jpg

Truth or Consequences Police are asking for assistance from the public in the Saturday morning shooting of a homeless man.

Officers responded to Circle K around 9:30 Saturday morning, August 19 to a report of a homeless man who had a “BB gun wound” to his knee. The man had bandaged his leg, but agreed to be taken to Sierra Vista Hospital for treatment after meeting with police.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.