Truth or Consequences Police are asking for assistance from the public in the Saturday morning shooting of a homeless man.
Officers responded to Circle K around 9:30 Saturday morning, August 19 to a report of a homeless man who had a “BB gun wound” to his knee. The man had bandaged his leg, but agreed to be taken to Sierra Vista Hospital for treatment after meeting with police.
Chief Luis Tavizon stated that during his interview with the victim, Sgt. Blomquist had learned that two masked men woke the man up going through his belongings in the 800 block of N. Date St. The victim told Sgt. Blomquist that one of the men had a silver pistol, and during the confrontation between them the firearm went off and he was hit in the knee. It was then the two masked men took off from the area, running.
Sgt. Blomquist collected evidence from the scene in the alleyway where the man said the incident took place. He was also able to determine the name of at least one of the two suspects; however, police are asking for camera footage that shows the two male suspects in the area sometime from the early morning hours of Saturday until 9:30, when police were called to the scene.
Chief Tavizon stated they are working with the District Attorney on the case, but assistance from the public would be greatly appreciated and should be directed to Sgt. Blomquist.
The victim was treated and released for his gun shot wound and is expected to recover.
