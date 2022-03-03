SENTINEL
Multiple agencies worked together in the wee hours of Wednesday, March 2 to locate a man who ran from them.
According to charges filed in the Sierra County Magistrate Court, a missing 14-year old girl who ran away on January 5 called her father asking for gas money. The dad in turn called police and together they were able to determine the phone she was using was traveling north on State Road 187, through Arrey and eventually into Williamsburg.
T-or-C Police Officer Zavala attempted to stop the white Chevy Cobalt driven by James D. Pollock, 36, of T-or-C. Pollock was known to have outstanding warrants for his arrest, in addition to having the missing 14-year old girl with him.
Court documents indicate Officer Zavala attempted to stop the car when Pollock abruptly turned onto Hyde, between the baseball fields and Louis Armijo Ball Park. He then quickly turned east onto Veater, traveling about 60 mph. At the drainage ditch behind the rodeo grounds Pollock’s vehicle bottomed out, nearly crashing, however Pollock was able to keep control and continued on to Mercury where the quickly turned and eventually made his way across Broadway and onto Morgan Road. Officer Zavala stated that the chase neared speeds of 95 mph while in the residential areas until Pollock went off the road and into the dirt area, however, he continued driving through the desert, now with his lights off.
T-or-C Police Officer Frazier located the vehicle with the teenaged girl inside alone. Officers began following Pollock’s tracks and a Border Patrol K9 Agent quickly arrived, assisting the two officers and Sheriff’s deputies to find the suspect. Within ten minutes of searching the area they located his hat and then Pollock, who had his arms tucked in his shirt, head down, attempting to conceal himself in the shadows.
He was taken into custody, however, stated attempted to flee because he knew he had a warrant, but said he was not driving the car, despite having the key to the car in his pants pocket. He said the driver had on similar clothes to what he was wearing, but he was not driving.
Pollock was taken into custody on the outstanding warrants and has been charged with abandonment or abuse of a child, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer. While searching the vehicle officers located marijuana, paraphernalia, Suboxone strips, lubricant and condoms, according to the charges filed by SCSD Sgt. Apodaca.
