The Truth or Consequences Police Department (TCPD) arrested several people for various offenses throughout last week and the weekend.
On Tuesday, March 29, just before 8 p.m., officers responded to a criminal damage to property call in the 400 block of North Caballo. Upon arrival, officers learned Forrestt Radell Salcedo, age 56, of T-or-C, had criminally damaged a wooden fence belonging to his neighbor. Salcedo, upon seeing officers, went into his home and he refused to come out. He also concealed his identity to the officers.
Just after 9 p.m. that day, officers again responded to a complaint of Salcedo yelling profanities at his neighbor. Officers approached the man’s residence and as he saw them, Salcedo started to run away toward his home. He tripped en route and officers attempted to place Salcedo under arrest, but he resisted.
Officers finally arrested Salcedo and charged him with two counts of resisting, evading, or obstructing an officer, one count of concealing identity, one count of disorderly conduct, and one count of criminal damage to property for the two separate incidents.
On Saturday, April 2, at about 11 a.m., officers responded to a disorderly conduct call at the Walmart parking lot. They made contact with Terrance Caughman, age 36, of Taos, who was identified as the disorderly subject. Officers learned that Caughman had an outstanding bench warrant out of the Taos County Magistrate Court for failure to pay fines on traffic offenses. The man was arrested on the outstanding bench warrant.
Just before midnight on Saturday, April 2, officers arrested Jack Daylyn Garay, age 31, of Williamsburg, on an outstanding felony arrest warrant. Detective Ted Ontiveros had investigated a complaint involving Garay unlawfully using an elderly male victim’s debit card. Garay was the caregiver of the elderly male victim. He made multiple unauthorized debit card transactions from October to December 2021. Garay was charged with three felony counts of violation of the Remote Financial Service Unit, and eight counts of misdemeanor embezzlement.
On Sunday, April 3, at about 4 p.m., officers arrested Elaine Padilla, age 50, of Truth or Consequences, on an outstanding felony arrest warrant. Detective Ted Ontiveros investigated a complaint as to how the woman unlawfully purchased a firearm under her credentials for a minor at a local gun store. Det. Ontiveros received full cooperation from the local gun store management. Police officers were able to recover the unlawfully purchased firearm. Padilla was charged with one felony count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Additionally, the involved minor was referred to the Juvenile Probation Office on appropriate charges.
Later in the evening on Sunday, April 3, at about 6 p.m., officers arrested Richard Camacho, age 30, of Truth or Consequences, on an outstanding felony arrest warrant. Camacho had previously been placed on an electronic monitoring device (ankle bracelet) through the Sierra County Misdemeanor Compliance program. After the disposition of Camacho’s case, he failed to return the ankle bracelet even after compliance staff contacted him to return it back. The value of the ankle bracelet is approximately $850. Camacho was arrested on a single felony count of larceny over $500 under $2500.
The above individuals were booked into the Sierra County Detention Center on their respective charges.
The Truth or Consequences Police Department actively investigates complaints, and officers will file the appropriate charges against those individuals responsible, especially those individuals that victimize the elderly or contribute to the delinquency of minors.
For further information contact Chief Victor Rodriguez at (575) 894-1204.
