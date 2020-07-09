A high-speed chase resulted in a New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officer being flown to an El Paso hospital after he was rear-ended by another police car involved in the same pursuit.
Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night, July 5 State Police attempted to stop a vehicle matching the description of a possible drunk driver on I-25, north of Truth or Consequences.
According to a press release from New Mexico State Police, the suspect driver refused to stop for the NMSP officer and a pursuit ensued. The driver then came to an abrupt stop on I-25 near mile marker 73 and two pursuing State Police officers collided with the car, sending both officers to the hospital.
One of those officers was flown to El Paso for non-life threatening injuries, while the second officer was treated and released from Sierra Vista Hospital. According to unofficial reports, the officer flown out has since been released from the hospital; however, will be on leave while recuperating from his injuries.
The press release from NM State Police does not mention any arrests resulting from the pursuit, but says that the investigation is ongoing. New Mexico State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit and the Drone Unit assisted in the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.