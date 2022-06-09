The Alzheimer’s Association, New Mexico Chapter is pleased to announce the 3rd annual Elephant Butte Land & Lake Poker Run fundraiser will be taking place at Elephant Butte State Park on June 25.
This third-party fundraising event promises to be a day of sun, fun, food and prizes as participants attempt to assemble a winning poker hand by visiting various designated locations in the area of Elephant Butte Lake. This year, as an added attraction, there will be a "Land or Lake" option so those who do not have boats can participate in their off-road vehicles, personal vehicles – or even by foot or bicycle.
Proceeds from this third-party event will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association, NM Chapter.
“We’re so excited to be able to bring back this event and we see the excitement from the sponsors and participants,” says event creator/organizer Tracy Ayers, a longtime partner of the NM Chapter. “We’re striving for our biggest event ever and we want everyone to have a great time as you help the Alzheimer’s Association accomplish their mission."
In the past, this third-party event has raised upward of $25,000 for Alzheimer’s disease care, support, awareness and research, but has been on hiatus during the pandemic.
The minimum cost to participate in the Poker Run is $100. Early registration is suggested. Call 575.647.3868 ext. 1614 for additional information or register online at this address:
For Lake Registration go to: https://form.jotform.com/trayersalz/2022-eb-lake-poker-run?fbclid=IwAR3l-W_IZay1a7fCwdU5cwEi_2vplhBAWQKkbuUeP-2pJpE513mj3xh4DkA
For Land Registration: https://form.jotform.com/220895433731155?fbclid=IwAR1k5WplGTCeB0BpxuQYwddublI_tPvVyZIu317nDA-Sxuoy9Qdzv2dR190
For more details, visit the FaceBook event page at: https://www.facebook.com/events/675716363619548/
The Alzheimer’s Association is a non-profit which leads the way to ending Alzheimer's and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support.
Today, an estimated 6.5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease. By 2050, the total number is Projected to increase to nearly 13 million by 2050.
It is the only leading cause of death without a prevention or cure
Alzheimer’s takes a devastating toll – not just on those with the disease, but on entire families. In our own state, 43,000 New Mexicans over age 65 are living with Alzheimer’s disease. By 2025, that number is expected to rise to 53,000. Our state has 85,000 unpaid dementia caregivers, many of whom are family members, contributing 158 million hours of care valued at $2.6 billion.
*Source for all statistics: The 2022 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report at www.alz.org/facts.
