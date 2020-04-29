In a special working session, the Municipal School Board met on Tuesday, April 28 to discuss ancillary contracts for the 2020-21 school year as well as the 2020-21 district budget.
With attendance restricted due to pandemic guidelines, the meeting was open to the public via Zoom Meeting platform and broadcast on KCHS Radio.
Much of the discussion centered around details of contracts for counsellors, social workers, therapists and other professionals that the district is mandated to provide. With many of these services there are very limited numbers of local providers. Thus far, the district has been able to avoid contracting with companies in Albuquerque or further away to fulfill thee mandated services requirements.
There were questions from the board regarding how to define specific billable duties and the way that logs are completed. What percentage of the contracted time would be allowed for billing Medicaid for reimbursement, and other administrative and reporting functions was also discussed.
It was also suggested that the district might try to reach out to qualified retirees in the community, those who had performed these or similar functions in the past and who might volunteer to help with some of the counselling and other needs of the students.
While much of the work is specific to speech, occupational and physical therapy, there are many other counselling needs in the schools, both among special needs students and the general student body at large. This does not include academic counselling and post-secondary planning. These services, while mandated by the state, have long proved difficult to fulfill due to the lack of qualified, licensed professionals in the area willing to take on the contracts.
Both the School Board and Superintendent Piper recognized that there might be a need for cutbacks in our schools as budget reductions from the state education allocations are anticipated going forward into the 2020-21 school year.
There was also discussion about developing a priority list of projects to use the newly approved bond issue money to be used for. These included a number of safety and security measures as well as infrastructure repair or replacement. Many of these were enumerated in a list of suggestions proposed by central administration the individual schools and the board during the leadup to the bond election.
The next regularly scheduled board meeting is set for Monday, May 11.
