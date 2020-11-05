The Gila National Forest, Reserve Ranger District plans district-wide pile burns, weather and fire conditions permitting.
With the arrival of winter moisture, the Reserve Ranger District is preparing to burn piles at various district locations. These areas will be signed and posted for public awareness. The pile burns are scheduled to begin in November and carry throughout the winter months as conditions are conducive to burning. The objectives of these burns are to reduce wildfire threat by removing piled fuels/slash created from past and ongoing thinning and timber sale projects.
The burns will be conducted at the following locations:
•SU Slash Pit piles, approximately four miles southwest of Reserve; west of NM Hwy 12 along FR 578.
•Cold Spring Piles, along FR 94, approximately six miles southeast of Apache Creek.
•Buzzard Salvage Timber Sale Piles, approximately 13 miles southeast of Apache Creek along Forest Road 94, near Five Springs Divide.
District Ranger John Pierson reminds the public that the SU Slash Pile is for vegetative material only. As long as the district is burning vegetative materials, they remain in compliance with the NM Air Quality Regulations.
Recently, there has been an increase in non-vegetative materials including household trash, tires, metal roofing, and building materials. Do not dispose of trash bags at the slash pit and make sure to remove the plastic from yard waste vegetation.
Smoke may be visible in the areas where the burns are being conducted and may linger at night and in the early morning but will normally decrease significantly as daytime weather prevails. Smoke will be monitored to ensure that the New Mexico Environment Department’s Air Quality Bureau regulations are being met. Smoke-sensitive individuals and those with respiratory or heart disease should take precautionary measures.
Air quality information and health protection measures are posted online at the New Mexico Department of Health’s website: https://nmtracking.org/fire.
Further information may be obtained by contacting Reserve District Fire Management Officer, Shilow Norton or Fuels Specialist Pete Delgado at (575) 533-6231.
