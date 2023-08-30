From its origins in the mid-1980s as a backyard party hosted in a garlic shed, Pickamania has evolved into an annual festival celebrating the love of acoustic music of all genres. Pickamania 2023 will feature a talented line-up of bluegrass, Americana, folk and blues musicians at the Black Range Lodge in Kingston, NM.

A theme throughout will be a tribute to, and celebration of life for, the originator of the event – Bill Bussmann. 

