From its origins in the mid-1980s as a backyard party hosted in a garlic shed, Pickamania has evolved into an annual festival celebrating the love of acoustic music of all genres. Pickamania 2022 will feature a talented line-up of mostly-New Mexico musicians at the Black Range Lodge in Kingston, NM, headlined by a superb trio of California bluegrass legends, Dan Crary on guitar, Bill Evans on banjo and bassist Wally Barnick.
Pickamania originator Bill Bussmann will honor the event as Master of Ceremonies, introducing the bands and injecting his special sense of humor into the proceedings. Sponsored by the Sierra County Arts Council admission is $15 for Friday, $30 for Saturday, and $15 for Sunday, or a 3-day Festival Pass for $50 per person. Advance tickets are available online at www.sierracountyarts.org/.
Pickamania will kick off on Friday at 6 p.m. with original folk music from Rooster Blackspur, who in 2021 was honored as the New Mexico singer/songwriter of the year. Next, veteran songstress Wil Maring and her partner, guitar and fiddle virtuoso and Nashville session musician Robert Bowlin, will entertain with country, folk and bluegrass.
On Saturday, at 3 p.m. the award-winning Hard Road Trio, Steve Smith, mandolin, Chris Sanders, guitar, and Anne Luna on bass will liven up the afternoon with their unique Americana original songs. They’ll be followed by flat-picking guitar champion Peter McLaughlin and Chris Brashear (fiddle and mandolin) who offer an original blend of “southwestern” bluegrass music, shaped by the landscapes and legends of the west.
The trio of Crary, Evans & Barnick will blend their talents as flat-pick guitar pioneer Dan Crary, who was recently honored with a Distinguished Achievement Award from the International Bluegrass Music Association, joins forces with acoustic legends Bill Evans and Wally Barnick creating a musical power trio performing bluegrass, folk, gospel, blazing instrumentals and more, featuring tunes from their recent CD Prime Time. www.dancrary.com
The evening will culminate as the festival’s all-stars combine their talents in an audience-pleasing “Super Jam”.
Sunday music will begin at noon, with traditional American tunes from The Miner’s Garage Band a groupfrom Hillsboro, NM, followed by a Kingston, NM duo, Mark & Ruth Bennett, offering a harmonious blend of country and roots music. Capping off the afternoon, a Tucson band, Tradiciones, will entertain with folk music from South America and Mexico.
The outdoor pavilion and shady landscape at the Black Range Lodge offers a nice environment for music and mingling. On Saturday refreshments will available throughout the afternoon and evening, including pizza, ice cream and apple pie. Black Range Vineyards will be on hand to offer New Mexico wine and beer for purchase throughout the festival. blackrangevineyards.com
Since 2017, Pickamania has been held in the mountain community of Kingston, once a rich silver mining town, now a quiet hamlet surrounded by the Gila National Forest, about 30 minutes west of I-25.
The Sierra County Arts Council sponsors this event, and advance tickets are available at www.sierracountyarts.org. The SCAC is supported by a grant from New Mexico Arts, a division of the Department of Cultural Affairs, and by the National Endowment for the Arts. For more information call the Black Range Lodge at 575-895-5652, or visit www.facebook.com/blackrangelodge.
