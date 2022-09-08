From its origins in the mid-1980s as a backyard party hosted in a garlic shed, Pickamania has evolved into an annual festival celebrating the love of acoustic music of all genres. Pickamania 2022 will feature a talented line-up of mostly-New Mexico musicians at the Black Range Lodge in Kingston, NM, headlined by a superb trio of California bluegrass legends, Dan Crary on guitar, Bill Evans on banjo and bassist Wally Barnick. 

Pickamania originator Bill Bussmann will honor the event as Master of Ceremonies, introducing the bands and injecting his special sense of humor into the proceedings. Sponsored by the Sierra County Arts Council admission is $15 for Friday, $30 for Saturday, and $15 for Sunday, or a 3-day Festival Pass for $50 per person. Advance tickets are available online at www.sierracountyarts.org/.

