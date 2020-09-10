There will be a live-streaming Pickamania 2020 event Sept. 11, 12 and 13 from Facebook.com and BlackRangeLodge
FRIDAY, SEPT. 11
From 6-8 p.m. you’ll hear the Back Porch Blues Band, Bill Bussmann, Pat Dutton and Mark Kashmar delight the crowd with their acoustic-style Blues; from Animas Creek, NM.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 12
Beginning at 5 p.m. - Wil Marin and Robert Bowlin from Nashville, Tennessee, will perform Country, Folk and Bluegrass music.
At 6 pm - Peter McLaughlin (w/Chris Brashear and Alvin Blaine) arriving from Tucson, Arizona with their blend of Southwestern Bluegrass.
Starting at 7 p.m. and running till 9 p.m. will be a Super Jam with all the Bluegrass All-stars.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 13
At 12 noon Coyote’s Lunch takes the stage. Hailing from Hillsboro, NM, the group will entertain with traditional tunes.
Be sure to check in at 1 p.m. when Rooster Blackspur (aka Naomi Hooley) from Truth or Consequences, NM provides us with her beautiful Southwestern Soul music.
The event will begin to wind down at 2 p.m. when the Laurianne Fiorentino Trio from Santa Fe, NM entertains everyone with Americana and Original music.
This project is supported by the New Mexico Arts, a division of the Department of Cultural Affairs, and by the National Endowment for the Arts. Pickamania is a project of the Sierra County Arts Council.
