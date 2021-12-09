The Public Education Department (PED) is urging all New Mexico schools to test students this fall in a way that establishes a baseline to combat learning gaps that may have occurred, and to guide educational catch-up efforts.
Fall testing is one strategy in a $50 million suite of supports and professional development the Public Education Department is providing to districts and charter schools to address pandemic-related learning gaps.
Typically, students in grades three through eight take the Measures of Student Success and Achievement (known by the acronym MSSA), and those in 11th grade take the SAT to measure student progress. However, only 10% of third- to eighth-graders and only 25% of high school juniors took the tests in 2021 after the state received an accountability waiver from the U.S. Department of Education.
The waiver allowed New Mexico to test students “to the greatest extent possible” instead of meeting the usual requirement of 95 percent participation. With many families still in remote learning, about 14,000 of the 143,500 enrolled students in grades three through eight participated in testing, and 6,088 of more than 24,300 11th-graders took the SAT.
While a handful of very small school districts tested all their students, more than half of New Mexico’s districts tested none. Students who took end-of-year tests performed lower than in typical years. The 25 percent of high school juniors who took the SAT also showed lower scores. But because so few students tested, the results cannot be generalized to the total student population or to any subgroup of the population.
Families of the 10% of students who tested in the spring recently received Individual Score Reports, which indicate whether a student tested is on target, near target or below target in meeting grade-level standards for the test subject.
New Mexico will report assessment data to the federal government as required but with a clear communication that the data is statistically unreliable for purposes of comparison.
New Mexico educators are not waiting for fall testing data to begin the urgent work of getting students back on track to meet and exceed academic goals. The $50 million-plus in state investments include the PED’s interactive Roadmap to Accelerated Learning and Renewal and related professional development.
Accelerated learning is an instructional framework based on the goal that all students should engage with grade-level academic work while educators provide just-in-time support for missed learning needed to do that grade-level work. It is an alternative to remediation, in which teachers focus on below-grade-level work, a strategy that could compound the effects of the pandemic.
