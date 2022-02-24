Newly installed Public Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus will be on the road this week and next to hold seven regional meetings with New Mexico school leaders to update them on legislation and answer questions.
While on the road on Tuesday, Steinhaus visited Mesa Verde Elementary School in Farmington, one of New Mexico’s three National Blue Ribbon Schools in 2021, and participated in interviews with media students at Farmington High School in Farmington.
School leaders – superintendents and charter leaders – are invited to attend the regional meeting nearest them. All of the meetings will follow the same agenda, with Steinhaus speaking for the first 30 minutes followed by a question-answer session for 1.5 hours.
“My message will be the same at each stop: We have to move the needle on public education in New Mexico, and we know the best way to do that is to capitalize on every opportunity for face-to-face learning,” Steinhaus said. “I'll be asking school leaders to determine how best to do that for their communities.”
Steinhaus also will summarize key education bills passed in the 2022 legislative session, including higher teacher minimum salaries, 7% pay raises for all educators, and pay parity for Native language teachers.
As part of his tour, the PED Secretary will be visiting Truth or Consequences on Monday, Feb. 28, at Hot Springs High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.