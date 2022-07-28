NMPED.png

The Public Education Department (PED) recently unveiled a proposed redesign of New Mexico’s high school curriculum. That plan rejected the ideas of including personal finance and civics as high school graduation requirements, and it proposed to shift courses in government, economics, and New Mexico History from requirements to optional electives.

While students should have space to explore different topics, this proposal raises the question: how does a high school student develop interest in a subject without being exposed to it?

