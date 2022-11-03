3QLVSM4UMRGVTD4BF4KGQQH4OA.jpg

The Public Education Department has issued more than 2,100 new teacher licenses since Feb. 1, as interest in filling New Mexico teaching jobs grows following pay raises, higher minimum salaries and other recruitment efforts to address a nationwide educator shortage. 

Another 1,400 teacher license applications are pending approval; if all are issued, the state will have licensed about 3,580 new teachers in the first eight months of 2022. 

