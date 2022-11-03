The Public Education Department has issued more than 2,100 new teacher licenses since Feb. 1, as interest in filling New Mexico teaching jobs grows following pay raises, higher minimum salaries and other recruitment efforts to address a nationwide educator shortage.
Another 1,400 teacher license applications are pending approval; if all are issued, the state will have licensed about 3,580 new teachers in the first eight months of 2022.
The long-range teacher recruitment effort continues today with the launch of a communications campaign to highlight the benefits of teaching and a webpage where licensed educators can find information about vacancies around the state and others can explore teaching as a career. The goal of the Teaching Is Changing campaign is to increase the number of passionate, highly qualified teachers in New Mexico and to increase the diversity and ethnic representation within the teacher workforce.
The PED is enlisting its State Ambassadors to help spread the word about the benefits of teaching careers by providing a toolkit of communication tools.
While the number of teacher vacancies changes from day to day and from district to district, the state has been estimating a shortage of 500-700 teachers over recent years. Some estimates put the shortage as high as 1,000 based on the number of long-term substitutes in classrooms at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
In addition to the new teacher licenses, the Public Education Department has licensed 156 new administrators, 40 new school counselors and issued 18 Native Language and Culture Certificates since the beginning of the year.
