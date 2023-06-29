With an unanimous vote Wednesday, June 28, the Truth or Consequences City Commission approved the addition of a full time investigator’s position to the T-or-C Police Department’s staff. Although funding for the post will be derived from the city’s general fund, commissioners supported Chief Luis Tavizon’s request after acknowledging the department’s high rate of service calls and a significant backlog of cases requiring further investigation.
•Commissioners also rendered unanimous support for a series of residential and commercial zoning requests, which had previously been reviewed by the city’s planning and zoning commission and forwarded with recommendations for approval.
•During her regular report, city manager Angie Gonzales announced additional paving work would be commencing in the downtown district on or about July 5th, and also alerted the board to fuel farm work and apron paving poised to begin at the municipal airport.
Wednesday’s regular commission meeting further included board approval of Ordinance 720 pertaining to lodgers tax exemptions, endorsement of a budget adjustment resolution adding welcomed revenue to the city’s coffers, as well as securing a contract with Steven Sage to serve as the city’s appointed attorney to the municipal court, and appointing Lisa Kent to serve a two year term with the city’s planning and zoning commission.
