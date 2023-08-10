JPC Graphic.jpg

In assembling for a regular/annual meeting Thursday, August 3, members of Sierra Vista Hospital’s Joint Powers Commission tended to a full agenda, which included a string of measures requiring the board’s attention at the outset of each new fiscal year cycle.

Among this list of annual action items was the election of officers. In addressing this measure, chairman Travis Day, who was attending remotely, stated his desire to step away from the leadership post. He then recognized an expressed desire by Sierra County Commission vice-chair Jim Paxon to serve in the position and entered a nomination in this regard. With a second of the motion offered and no further comments, commission members joined in unanimously electing Paxon to serve as chairman for the year ahead. 

