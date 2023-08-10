In assembling for a regular/annual meeting Thursday, August 3, members of Sierra Vista Hospital’s Joint Powers Commission tended to a full agenda, which included a string of measures requiring the board’s attention at the outset of each new fiscal year cycle.
Among this list of annual action items was the election of officers. In addressing this measure, chairman Travis Day, who was attending remotely, stated his desire to step away from the leadership post. He then recognized an expressed desire by Sierra County Commission vice-chair Jim Paxon to serve in the position and entered a nomination in this regard. With a second of the motion offered and no further comments, commission members joined in unanimously electing Paxon to serve as chairman for the year ahead.
Following the vote, Day handed responsibility for conducting the remainder of the afternoon’s session over to Paxon, who then in turn opened the floor for nominations to fill the commission’s vice-chair position. Elephant Butte mayor Phillip Mortensen expressed an interest in serving in this roll, and with a subsequent nomination duly entered and seconded, commissioners rendered full support.
Further tending to the appointment of a recording secretary, commission members recognized the long standing efforts of administrative assistant Jennifer Burns in this regard, while also noting the administration’s ongoing efforts to secure her replacement. With no other candidate yet in line and Burns indicating she was willing to continue, the board once again joined in an unanimous vote confirming her reappointment.
A CALL FOR COOPERATION
Among the items of new business addressed by the commission, was a presentation offered by New Mexico State Veterans Home administrator Kenneth Shull.
Emphasizing a desire towards improving his facility’s relationship with SVH, Shull urged the commission and hospital’s administration to assist in bettering collaborative efforts among Sierra County’s four primary medical facilities.
First pointing out a mutual concern in the need of securing qualified staff members, Shull expressed a desire for the Veterans Home, SVH, Ben Archer and Paloma Springs Healthcare to work together to find new solutions. He noted how both NMSVH and SVH both are currently relying upon a significant amount of costly contract labor, and specifically noted how NMSVH presently expends near one million dollars annually in securing qualified staff members from outside the community. Shull also told the board he is presently paying out approximately $16,000 a month to an out-of-town doctor to provide medical director services for NMSVH, and suggested such services could likely be better arranged through SVH.
Shull said he felt all four of Sierra County’s medical establishments might realize better results by joining to contract a recruiting service. He told the board he felt this could help to minimize unnecessary competition in the search for qualified candidates, while also focusing efforts on bringing more professionals into the community as a whole.
•At the conclusion of his presentation, Shull announced the pending start up of a new hub for veteran benefit services at NMSVH. He told commissioners the office would be established in the facility’s new annex building and was set to open within the coming weeks. Look for further details and announcements to be forthcoming.
OTHER BOARD ACTION
•As noted, commissioners addressed a series of annual action items, which in direct order were unanimously approved by the board. Commissioners joined in affirming SVH’s compliance with state regulations regarding non-discrimination, the open meetings act and public record management, and further set the JPC’s meeting schedule for the coming fiscal year.
•During a review of the JPC’s policies and procedures, chairman Paxon suggested changes were necessary to clarify language regarding the conclusion of governing board appointee terms. While affirming the policies clearly state that governing board appointee terms are not to exceed three years, Paxon said there is no language clearly stating that such individual’s terms will expire, whether or not a replacement has been named by the appointing municipality. After a brief discussion, commission members agreed the participating municipalities would be responsible for managing board appointments. Commissioners then joined in supporting a motion to both add clarifying language to the policies and to assure the JPC chair is notified about pending term expirations on the governing board.
•The August 3 regular meeting also included a review and board endorsement of SVH’s financial report for the month of June, a fourth quarter financial report to close out the 20222023 FY cycle, as well as budget revisions and a final budget resolution (23-104), which were all presented by chief financial officer Ming Huang.
•Huang further offered commissioners an update regarding SVH’s investment account, before the board moved into a closed-door executive session for discussion pertaining to a proposed public hospital board. Pertaining to the latter, commissioners were provided an update pertaining to the board’s recent effort to gather public support for a petition, which was seeking to place a referendum calling for the development of an elected hospital board before voters in November. Despite joining with the hospital’s governing board and municipal authorities in distributing the petition, chairman Paxon said the effort fell approximately 300 signatures short of the number required upon the mid-July submission deadline.
