Truth or Consequences is set to host a gala screening of ‘Paul’s Promise’ on Sunday, Oct. 23 starting at 4 p.m. to honor Paul Tooley and our own heroic first responders.

A movie shot almost entirely right here in T-or-C, premieres in the historic El Cortez Theatre, with a Hollywood glamorous red carpet event featuring the stars, cast and crew. The show honors our own Paul Tooley and our brave firefighters and first responders, some of whom are featured in the movie.

