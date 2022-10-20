Truth or Consequences is set to host a gala screening of ‘Paul’s Promise’ on Sunday, Oct. 23 starting at 4 p.m. to honor Paul Tooley and our own heroic first responders.
A movie shot almost entirely right here in T-or-C, premieres in the historic El Cortez Theatre, with a Hollywood glamorous red carpet event featuring the stars, cast and crew. The show honors our own Paul Tooley and our brave firefighters and first responders, some of whom are featured in the movie.
Domino, the fire department's vintage fire truck, is featured prominently along with harrowing scenes of a house fire that was safely controlled by the T-or-C Fire Department. The fact that the truck was lettered “Hot Springs Fire Department” prompted the producers to relocate the story from a fictional Arkansas town to Hot Springs, Arkansas in acknowledgement of the amazing coincidence.
Paul Tooley, the T-or-C fire department’s fire chief, with over 40 year’s experience also served 16 years as a board member and president of the Truth or Consequences Municipal School Board, and nine years as Sierra County Fire Administrator/Emergency Services Administrator.
Tooley is currently the Outside Plant Supervisor for Ethos Broadband, a new fiber optic communications company in Sierra County. Paul and his wife, Lee Ann, have two grown children, Evan and Karah.
Set in the peak of the 1960s Civil Rights movement, ‘Paul's Promise’ is the inspiring true story of Paul Holderfield, former racist firefighter-turned-pastor who started one of the first integrated churches in the American South. It’s one man’s journey to hope and healing during a troubled time in our Nation’s history, which resulted in one man’s decision to serve God and stand up to injustice – a story that continues to make a huge impact on the community to this day.
Paul's Promise will be playing at the El Cortez Theater this weekend starting on Oct. 21! Tickets can be found at http://friendsofnmfilm.org on the El Cortez Theater tab.
How T-or-C Landed ‘Paul's Promise’
Movies choose a location to shoot in for a variety of reasons. The most important being… Does this look like what we’re trying to match and is it practical for us to make our movie there? In New Mexico we have the added advantage of robust film incentives, with an additional percentage given to projects that choose to shoot far enough outside of Santa Fe and Albuquerque.
‘Paul's Promise’ (a faith based movie that takes place in Arkansas) had some unique challenges, all of which could be met in T-or-C, with the added bonus of vintage fire equipment that matched the script and period.
NaNi Rivera (Chair of the Sierra County Film Advisory Board) identified the movie as "one that could work in T-or-C" and actively recruited them to our town.
“I’m in the business full time,” Nani noted, “and I heard there was a picture scouting up north that may work for us."
Rivera reached out to Micheal Davis, one of the producers who was in Albuquerque and invited him to Grandma's Diner; a film hang out and the closest restaurant to Netflix Studio.
"Over a great breakfast we broke down the script and I convinced him to scout our town,” said NaNi. “We were scouting T-or-C the next day. Not only did we have all their locations but we had even more than what they were expecting including ‘Domino,’ the vintage fire truck and Jagger, the longest serving film liaison in New Mexico who did a magnificent job of finding locations and helping with permitting.
"Both Paul Tooley, fire chief for the fire department, and Jagger did a lot in contributing their incredible local knowledge, help and advice. We couldn’t have made the picture without these two,” said Rivera.
Some of the challenges included a house to burn down and a replacement for the hospital that was closed because of Covid. Movie Magic occurred and a house that was in need of demolition from a previous fire was secured. A minimal amount of interiors had to be reshot in Los Angeles because of shutdown restrictions but the movie is 98% made in Truth or Consequences.
The film's producers also noted that many great businesses and individuals went above and beyond to welcome the movie and participated in everything from housing and feeding the cast and crew, to providing period vehicles and actually being in the movie.
“The whole community should be proud of this project,” said Rivera. “It was the first independent movie to shoot under the strict Covid guidelines in the state of New Mexico. We learned a lot that helped us make subsequent movies in T-or-C. Hopefully we can do this again and again."
The production brought hundreds of thousands of dollars into the city’s coffers when we really needed it. Sierra County has filmed three pictures since. If you were involved in ‘Paul's Promise’ in any way, reach out for your invite to the special Gala Cast & Crew showing at nani4nmfilm@gmail.com.
