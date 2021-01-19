Filmed at locations around Sierra County this past fall, Paul’s Promise is in post-production now. While we wait for the full movie release, the official nationwide release of the movie trailer will be on CBS Primetime, January 31, during the NCAA Hula Bowl. With local community members filling many parts in the movie, this one will be a “must see,” when it is released. Until then, take a look at the early release trailer on the link below, or check out their newly established, official website for the movie at www.paulspromise.com.
Watch for more details for when and where the full movie will be released.
