As of June 7, the Pass Fire was reported to have grown to encompass approximately 46,293 acres of Timber, Piñon, Juniper and grassland. Centered approximately 40 miles west of Winston, the blaze was noted to be near 13-percent contained.

As previously reported, due to previously high moisture levels and limited fuels, forest service authorities and firefighters have been allowing the Pass fire to progress to achieve forest management goals. At the same time, approximately 125 personnel have been assigned to the Pass Fire and are in place to implement containment actions when required.

