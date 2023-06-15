As of June 7, the Pass Fire was reported to have grown to encompass approximately 46,293 acres of Timber, Piñon, Juniper and grassland. Centered approximately 40 miles west of Winston, the blaze was noted to be near 13-percent contained.
As previously reported, due to previously high moisture levels and limited fuels, forest service authorities and firefighters have been allowing the Pass fire to progress to achieve forest management goals. At the same time, approximately 125 personnel have been assigned to the Pass Fire and are in place to implement containment actions when required.
Precipitation earlier in the week allowed a majority of the fire zone to be moved into a monitoring status, which utilizes patrols, drones, helicopters and lookouts to keep watch over the fire’s progression. At last report, fire movement was noted to be most apparent along it’s southern flank in the Gila Wilderness.
Although recent rain has slowed the fire’s movement, weather forecasters are expecting dryer conditions to prevail over the coming days. Southwest winds are also anticipated to increase, promising breezy and sometimes gusty conditions for at least the remainder of this week.
The Gila National Forest remains open for visitors. However, anyone accessing or passing through nearby areas are encouraged to use extreme caution, due to the presence of firefighters, equipment and ongoing activity.
Further information, including the latest updates about the Pass Fire and all other acknowledged wildfires is available by visiting the national Inciweb website at https://inciweb.wildfire.gov.
