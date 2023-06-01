aerial fire burning in pine forest.jpeg
An apparent May 15 lightning strike is being cited as the cause of what US Forest Service authorities are now referring to as the Pass Fire, which is burning and emitting noticeable amounts of smoke from an area centered approximately 40 miles west of the community of Winston. 

As of May 30, this modest conflagration had grown to encompass more than 10,150 acres of timber and grassland and was uncontained.

