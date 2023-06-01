An apparent May 15 lightning strike is being cited as the cause of what US Forest Service authorities are now referring to as the Pass Fire, which is burning and emitting noticeable amounts of smoke from an area centered approximately 40 miles west of the community of Winston.
As of May 30, this modest conflagration had grown to encompass more than 10,150 acres of timber and grassland and was uncontained.
In keeping with an accepted strategy, firefighters are presently utilizing this blaze to advance established forest management goals. Approximately 147 firefighters and support personnel have thus far been assigned to the Pass Fire and are working together with Forest Service authorities in this regard.
While weather conditions allow, officials have stated they will continue to utilize this opportunity, but at the same time emphasize they will be closely monitoring both weather conditions and the fire’s behavior. Incident Commander Pete Valenzuela issued a statement stressing that public and firefighter safety would remain at the forefront of decision making and said firefighters were prepared to adjust operations and management tactics should weather conditions change, or should the fire advance into areas with more extensive fuels.
As of May 30, there were no road closures due to the Pass Fire. However, firefighting operations are being conducted along Highway 59. Motorists traveling through the area on Highway 59 are being encouraged to remain alert for smoky conditions and to slow down when encountering firefighting vehicles and/or personnel.
Stay tuned to KCHS Radio 101.9 FM for additional information about the Pass Fire, including updates as they emerge and any potential public alerts.
Details and the latest information about the Pass Fire is available online through a special phone line connection, as well as a number of established websites
•Fire Information and Media Line (8am to 8pm) 575-388-8211
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.