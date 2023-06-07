Recent rainstorms moving through Sierra County and the nearby region have increased moisture levels and slowed the advance of the Pass Fire. This wildfire is centered about 40 miles west of the community of Winston.
At last report, the blaze had grown to more than 46,290 acres, and was considered to be approximately 13-percent contained.
Due to the current moisture levels and fire behavior, officials have primarily moved into a monitoring status, and are continuing to utilize the slow moving blaze to advance forest management objectives.
As of this report, approximately 125 firefighters and support personnel had been assigned to the Pass Fire, but this number may be reduced later in the week depending upon weather conditions and the fire’s advancement.
Although recent rain has eased immediate concerns, dryer air and breezy conditions are expected to move into the region. With this in mind, forest service authorities and firefighters will continue to closely monitor the Pass Fire and will respond with containment efforts if and when they are deemed to be necessary.
