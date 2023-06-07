aerial fire burning in pine forest.jpg

Recent rainstorms moving through Sierra County and the nearby region have increased moisture levels and slowed the advance of the Pass Fire. This wildfire is centered about 40 miles west of the community of Winston. 

At last report, the blaze had grown to more than 46,290 acres, and was considered to be approximately 13-percent contained. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.