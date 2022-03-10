Candidates in Sierra County and across the state lined up Tuesday, March 8 to formally file and secure their place on the June 7 party primary ballot. All will be seeking a chance to appear on this year’s General Election ballot, and to vie for voters’ support on Election Day Tuesday, November 8.
In Sierra County, candidates formally declared their intent to seek the following available posts.
•Magistrate Judge - Republicans Bradley M. Spencer, George A. Lee and Denise M. Addie.
•Sierra County Commissioner, Position-One - Incumbent Republican James E. Paxon.
•Sierra County Commissioner, Position-Two - Incumbent Republican Travis L. Day.
•Sierra County Sheriff - Democrat Michael K. Lanford, Republicans Joshua D. Baker, Ronald D. Brown, and Ted S. Ontiveros.
•Sierra County’s Republican ballot will also include incumbent Assessor Michael D. Huston and incumbent Probate Judge Thomas G. Pestak, running uncontested.
•Key statewide primary races will of course center on the race for Governor, with incumbent Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham standing solely for her party. Meanwhile, Sierra County’s Rebecca L. Dow will vie against Gregory Joseph Zanetti, Ethel R Maharg, Mark V Ronchetti and Jay C. Block. Libertarian voters will select between gubernatorial candidates Tim Walsh and, Karen Evette Bedonie.
•New Mexico’s District-One US Representative position race will feature Melanie Ann Stansbury as the sole Democratic challenger, with Republican voters selecting between, Jacquelyn Reeve, Michelle Garcia Holmes, Louis Sanchez and Joshua Taylor Neal.
•The race for District-Two US Representative will see two Democratic candidates, Gabriel Vasquez, Darshan N Patel vying for the November ballot, as Yvette Harrell stands as the sole Republican candidate.
•The District-Three US Representative race will feature sole Democrat Teresa Leger Fernandez, and two Republican candidates, Alexis Martinez Johnson and Jerald Steve McFall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.