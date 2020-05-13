Sav Donation.jpg

Local college student Savie (Savannah) Torres (right) partnered with one of her three employers, Walmart, to make a donation to the New Mexico State Veteran’s Home (NMSVH). With the help of Walmart’s store manager, Walter, both Savie and Walmart donated single 24 packs of crayons, making a total of 110 packs of crayons, one for each vet. They also donated an assortment of coloring books and mind puzzle books, such as word searches or sudoku. The donation was made Tuesday May 12 to NMSVH Administrator Juliet Guzman, with Savie representing herself as an individual and representing Walmart.

